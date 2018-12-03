About this strain
Bred by Ethos, Colin OG S1 (also known as "Colin OG") is a cross of Grateful Dawg x The White x (Sour Diesel x Flo). It produces large spongy flowers that take on a dark hue, letting the trichomes stand out. A pungent diesel smell mixes with floral and citrus notes, creating a unique flavor profile. With strong parent genetics, Colin OG S1 offers a potent high that will brighten your day at the risk of forgetting what was on your to-do list.
Colin OG S1 effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
85% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
57% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!