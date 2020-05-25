About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.
Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
108 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
