Banana OG is an indica-leaning hybrid with an unusual aroma: when properly cured, flowers of this strain have the subtle scent and flavor of banana. Banana OG is a cross between perennial favorite OG Kush and Banana Kush, which itself is the product of Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. You can never go wrong with Banana OG.
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.