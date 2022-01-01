About this product
Purple Burkel's complex smell of licorice, peppermint, and delicate earthy tones evenly balance the experience. This indica-dominant cut will have you feeling good as you find yourself red-eyed, raiding the kitchen cabinets. This classic strain will calm your mind and body while stimulating your appetite. Its pain reducing effects will soon kick in and surrender you to a relaxed state.
Nomad Extracts
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.