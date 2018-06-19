About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.