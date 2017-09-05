Loading…
White 99 Live Rosin 0.5g

by Northeast Alternatives
HybridTHC 22%CBD
White 99 effects

Reported by real people like you
144 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Northeast Alternatives
Northeast Alternatives strives to produce and dispense the highest quality cannabis in the East.