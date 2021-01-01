About this product

For the positive thinkers, Sapphire Kush is a mix of purples, greens, red hair and lush layers of trichomes that offer a deeply euphoric and open effect. A classic Kush texture and quality, this strain is a true smokers delight, perfect for daytime pain relief without the lethargy. Sapphire Kush has energetic and extroverted effects for those seeking such qualities.



FOR THE POSITIVE THINKERS, SAPPHIRE KUSH IS A MIX OF PURPLES, GREENS, RED HAIR AND LUSH LAYERS OF TRICHOMES THAT OFFERS A DEEPLY EUPHORIC AND OPEN EFFECT. EXHIBITING A CLASSIC KUSH TEXTURE AND QUALITY, THIS STRAIN IS A TRUE SMOKER'S DELIGHT, PERFECT FOR DAYTIME PAIN RELIEF WITHOUT THE LETHARGY. SAPPHIRE KUSH HAS ENERGETIC AND EXTROVERTED EFFECTS FOR THOSE SEEKING SUCH QUALITIES.