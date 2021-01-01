Northern Emeralds
SAPPHIRE KUSH
For the positive thinkers, Sapphire Kush is a mix of purples, greens, red hair and lush layers of trichomes that offer a deeply euphoric and open effect. A classic Kush texture and quality, this strain is a true smokers delight, perfect for daytime pain relief without the lethargy. Sapphire Kush has energetic and extroverted effects for those seeking such qualities.
