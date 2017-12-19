FINE - Super Lemon Haze 1g Flavored Distillate
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Our terpene-rich cannabis oils are extracted from high-THC, single-strain, organically grown flower. No butane, propane or other toxic solvents are used in our processes. No cutters, fillers or color-removers are added – just pure, high-potency, strain-specific oils with robust native terpene profiles.
Like a fine wine, cannabis has an incredibly complex aroma and flavor profile that we preserve through our proprietary helium and CO2 extraction process. Terpene, THC, THCa, CBD and other cannabinoid test results are reported on the backs of our vape products. Both seasoned connoisseurs and cannabis newcomers will appreciate our naturally balanced concentrates.
All of our concentrates are packaged in high-quality glass and lead-free metal materials. Both our wood and ceramic tipped refillable carts and disposable carts are made with precisely engineered ceramic cores to allow for big draws without changing the flavor of the oil.
We do not use additives, fillers or cutters of any kind. Northern Standard makes products you will return to time and time again.