Northern Standard’s extraction artists continued their exploration of non-cannabis terpenes to create Ginger Peppermint – a new highlight of the Experimental Series.
Cultures from Southeast Asia to the Caribbean have long turned to the ginger root as a remedy for physical and emotional difficulties. Ginger was a popular fixture in Indian Ayurvedic medicine for many years, and is an ingredient in masala chai tea today. Rumor has it that Confucius ate some ginger with every meal, and by the 14th century it was a prized commodity in Europe; it cost the same amount of money to buy one pound of ginger as it did a sheep. Ginger terpenes have a warm, sweet flavor and scent, and have an energizing effect when inhaled, leading some to call it “The Oil of Empowerment.”
Peppermint is a cooling, relaxing herb and a hybrid of the mentha and piperita plants that grow throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. Peppermint has been used since at least 1,000 BCE – archaeologists have found dried peppermint leaves in Ancient Egyptian pyramids, and it’s thought that the Egyptians used it to treat headaches and indigestion. The Roman author Pliny the Elder dedicated some time to writing a history of peppermint in 79 CE, where he reported that the Romans favored the herb as a stomach soother, and they also used it to flavor their sauces and wines.
Northern Standard extracted the natural ginger and peppermint terpenes from these plants and made a clean, soothing extract that relaxes the body and stimulates the mind. Many consumers enjoy its calming effects and rich flavor, while others favor it for its anti-inflammatory properties and remark it has eased their nausea.
Ginger Peppermint has a spicy aroma and cool scent that make it a pleasant, enlightening wintertime or daytime strain.
Northern Standard
Our terpene-rich cannabis oils are extracted from high-THC, single-strain, organically grown flower. No butane, propane or other toxic solvents are used in our processes. No cutters, fillers or color-removers are added – just pure, high-potency, strain-specific oils with robust native terpene profiles.
Like a fine wine, cannabis has an incredibly complex aroma and flavor profile that we preserve through our proprietary helium and CO2 extraction process. Terpene, THC, THCa, CBD and other cannabinoid test results are reported on the backs of our vape products. Both seasoned connoisseurs and cannabis newcomers will appreciate our naturally balanced concentrates.
All of our concentrates are packaged in high-quality glass and lead-free metal materials. Both our wood and ceramic tipped refillable carts and disposable carts are made with precisely engineered ceramic cores to allow for big draws without changing the flavor of the oil.
We do not use additives, fillers or cutters of any kind. Northern Standard makes products you will return to time and time again.
