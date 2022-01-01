Northern Standard’s extraction artists continued their exploration of non-cannabis terpenes to create Ginger Peppermint – a new highlight of the Experimental Series.



Cultures from Southeast Asia to the Caribbean have long turned to the ginger root as a remedy for physical and emotional difficulties. Ginger was a popular fixture in Indian Ayurvedic medicine for many years, and is an ingredient in masala chai tea today. Rumor has it that Confucius ate some ginger with every meal, and by the 14th century it was a prized commodity in Europe; it cost the same amount of money to buy one pound of ginger as it did a sheep. Ginger terpenes have a warm, sweet flavor and scent, and have an energizing effect when inhaled, leading some to call it “The Oil of Empowerment.”



Peppermint is a cooling, relaxing herb and a hybrid of the mentha and piperita plants that grow throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. Peppermint has been used since at least 1,000 BCE – archaeologists have found dried peppermint leaves in Ancient Egyptian pyramids, and it’s thought that the Egyptians used it to treat headaches and indigestion. The Roman author Pliny the Elder dedicated some time to writing a history of peppermint in 79 CE, where he reported that the Romans favored the herb as a stomach soother, and they also used it to flavor their sauces and wines.



Northern Standard extracted the natural ginger and peppermint terpenes from these plants and made a clean, soothing extract that relaxes the body and stimulates the mind. Many consumers enjoy its calming effects and rich flavor, while others favor it for its anti-inflammatory properties and remark it has eased their nausea.



Ginger Peppermint has a spicy aroma and cool scent that make it a pleasant, enlightening wintertime or daytime strain.