Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Our company is founded on the same resilient pioneering spirit of the artisanal miners, craftsmen and tradesmen who in 1873 founded Alma – one of only six surviving communities of the estimated 46 that were formed in Park County during the 1800s Colorado gold and silver rushes.
Northern Standard draws inspiration from the dense national forests that surround us, containing two-thousand year old Bristlecone pines, geothermal hot springs, some of our nation’s tallest mountains, and many historical mining and mill sites that are gracefully fading back into their environment.
Mountain biking, hiking, camping, fishing, ice climbing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing continue to grow in popularity in Park County, continuing a 150-year tradition of recreation in the area. The natural landscape, historic locations, wildlife, and highly educated, colorful people who make Park County their home are magnets for artists, filmmakers, and photographers.
Very little of the mining activity that shaped Alma and Park County remains today. Northern Standard is proud to contribute to the local economy by engaging in a new, greener industry based on an eco-friendly, renewable resource.