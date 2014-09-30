About this product
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
414 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Northern Standard
Northern Standard is a cannabis extracts company proudly based in the beautiful historic Town of Alma, Park County, Colorado, grandly nestled between the Pike, San Isabelle and White River national forests.
Our company is founded on the same resilient pioneering spirit of the artisanal miners, craftsmen and tradesmen who in 1873 founded Alma – one of only six surviving communities of the estimated 46 that were formed in Park County during the 1800s Colorado gold and silver rushes.
Northern Standard draws inspiration from the dense national forests that surround us, containing two-thousand year old Bristlecone pines, geothermal hot springs, some of our nation’s tallest mountains, and many historical mining and mill sites that are gracefully fading back into their environment.
Mountain biking, hiking, camping, fishing, ice climbing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing continue to grow in popularity in Park County, continuing a 150-year tradition of recreation in the area. The natural landscape, historic locations, wildlife, and highly educated, colorful people who make Park County their home are magnets for artists, filmmakers, and photographers.
Very little of the mining activity that shaped Alma and Park County remains today. Northern Standard is proud to contribute to the local economy by engaging in a new, greener industry based on an eco-friendly, renewable resource.
