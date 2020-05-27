Orange Cookies (Live Resin Series) 0.5g Cartridge
Orange Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice with the renowned Girl Scout Cookies. The result is a flavor-packed strain that will remind you of a sweet and juicy tangerine. The effects of Orange Cookies are calming and long-lasting. Consumers who smoke Orange Cookies say it provides a euphoric and cerebral head buzz that leaves you in a happy mood while your body remains relaxed. Orange Cookies is 18% THC, making it a suitable strain choice for cannabis consumers of all experience levels. According to growers, this strain flowers into compact buds that appear lumpy with light green foliage. The average price of an ounce of Orange Cookies ranges from $12 to $17. The dominant terpene of Orange Cookies is Terpinolene. According to Leafly users, medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Orange Cookies was originally bred by Franchise Genetics.
Our company is founded on the same resilient pioneering spirit of the artisanal miners, craftsmen and tradesmen who in 1873 founded Alma – one of only six surviving communities of the estimated 46 that were formed in Park County during the 1800s Colorado gold and silver rushes.
Northern Standard draws inspiration from the dense national forests that surround us, containing two-thousand year old Bristlecone pines, geothermal hot springs, some of our nation’s tallest mountains, and many historical mining and mill sites that are gracefully fading back into their environment.
Mountain biking, hiking, camping, fishing, ice climbing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing continue to grow in popularity in Park County, continuing a 150-year tradition of recreation in the area. The natural landscape, historic locations, wildlife, and highly educated, colorful people who make Park County their home are magnets for artists, filmmakers, and photographers.
Very little of the mining activity that shaped Alma and Park County remains today. Northern Standard is proud to contribute to the local economy by engaging in a new, greener industry based on an eco-friendly, renewable resource.