Orange Cookies – Orange Cookies is an indica strain created through a powerful cross of the insanely delicious Orange Juice and Girl Scout Cookies strains. This tasty bus boasts a long-lasting mellow buzz. The Orange cookies high is characterized by a euphoric cerebral buzz that starts behind the eyes and in the forehead before quickly spreading throughout the body, leaving you happy and utterly relaxed. This high is relatively mild in nature and won’t cause you to experience any paranoia, anxiety, or sedation that sometimes comes with hybrid strains. Because of these mellow effects, Orange Cookies is said to be the perfect strain for treating patients suffering from chronic stress, anxiety, mild cases or depression, and muscle spasms or tremors. Much like its name suggests, this bud has a tangy aroma of sweet citrus and a taste of sweet fruity citrus that has a sour earthy tinge upon exhale.