About this product
Sangria – A cross of Tangerine Kush and Muscadine, expect sweet, grape-like flavors and long-lasting mind and body effects. This strain provides a happy, body-heavy sensation and upon first taste consumers may feel uplifted and energized. After a few minutes, however, a heavy, lazy sensation kicks in.
Sangria's aroma is fruity and woody, with an undertone of citrus and bubble gum when ground. Its flavor is sweet and fruity, with a smooth, earthy finish.
About this strain
Sangria S1 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sangria S1 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Northern Standard
Ask your local dispensary about carrying Northern Standard CO2 and helium-extracted Live Resin, Native Elite and Experimental Series distillates, and The Standard full-spectrum vape cartridges, vape pens, refill kits. And don’t forget our award-winning Edibles!
Our terpene-rich cannabis oils are extracted from high-THC, single-strain, organically grown flower. No butane, propane or other toxic solvents are used in our processes. No cutters, fillers or color-removers are added – just pure, high-potency, strain-specific oils with robust native terpene profiles.
Like a fine wine, cannabis has an incredibly complex aroma and flavor profile that we preserve through our proprietary helium and CO2 extraction process. Terpene, THC, THCa, CBD and other cannabinoid test results are reported on the backs of our vape products. Both seasoned connoisseurs and cannabis newcomers will appreciate our naturally balanced concentrates.
All of our concentrates are packaged in high-quality glass and lead-free metal materials. Both our wood and ceramic tipped refillable carts and disposable carts are made with precisely engineered ceramic cores to allow for big draws without changing the flavor of the oil.
We do not use additives, fillers or cutters of any kind. Northern Standard makes products you will return to time and time again.