Fragrance/Flavor: Have you ever been to Hawaii? No? Well, close your eyes and smell the sweet, tropical fruit fragrance of this exotic bud, and you’re almost there! As well as its predominant pineapple aroma, Maui Wowie has some beautiful citrus and earthy notes.. Maui Wowie’s aroma gives you a good indication of just how delicious it tastes. Its sweet, pineapple flavor dominates and gives it a pleasant citrusy and tropical taste.

Effects: Many medicinal consumers use the Maui Wowie strain to help them to relax, de-stress, and unwind. Others say that this strain’s uplifting effects offer temporary relief from mood disorders like depression and anxiety.

How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Maui Wowie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.