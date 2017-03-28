Northstar Cannabis
Maui Wowie Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Have you ever been to Hawaii? No? Well, close your eyes and smell the sweet, tropical fruit fragrance of this exotic bud, and you’re almost there! As well as its predominant pineapple aroma, Maui Wowie has some beautiful citrus and earthy notes.. Maui Wowie’s aroma gives you a good indication of just how delicious it tastes. Its sweet, pineapple flavor dominates and gives it a pleasant citrusy and tropical taste.
Effects: Many medicinal consumers use the Maui Wowie strain to help them to relax, de-stress, and unwind. Others say that this strain’s uplifting effects offer temporary relief from mood disorders like depression and anxiety.
How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Maui Wowie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
Maui Wowie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,160 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
