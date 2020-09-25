About this strain
Grandpa’s Breath is a semi-sedative indica-dominant strain that provides functional relaxation. This special cut combining parent strains OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple was bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics, and it emits pungent, earthy terpenes with a little fruitiness intermixed. Grandpa’s Breath has an above average yield, but also tends to take a touch longer to flower. Utilize Grandpa’s Breath in the evening to maximize the deep relaxation central to its effects.
Grandpa’s Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
