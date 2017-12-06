Zamaldelica by Ace Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain from La Reunion Island near Madagascar. It is a cross of Zamal and Golden Tiger, and is famous for its heady, psychedelic effects and powerful physical vigor. The bright, spear-like colas are wrapped in red hairs and express a unique aroma of sweet carrot, mango, and citrus. This strain’s powerful mental effects leave the mind soaring and could overwhelm the uninitiated sativa consumer. Zamaldelica has an extended flowering period of approximately 11 to 14 weeks.