About this product
1g distillate
Easy accurate dosing
Add to pre rolls, bowls, dab, and more
Crystal Clear delivers a great high every time because we are obsessive about our quality control. Each of our proprietary blends replicates a flower's terpene profile to create the same high without tars and resins. We ensure a consistent experience, one with a high potency at a great price that our loyal customers know and love.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!