About this strain
Purple Trainwreck, also known as "Granddaddy Trainwreck," "Granddaddy Wreck," and "Purple Wreck," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Mendocino Purps. This strain is known for providing a stimulating, cerebral high that is anchored in physical relaxation. Purple Trainwreck has a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavendar. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and insomnia. Growers say Purple Trainwreck grows best in a warm, dry climate.
Purple Trainwreck effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: Legends, Private Reserve, Funky Monkey, Mini Budz, Terp Stix, Marmas, Mari's Mints, Pebbles Lozenges, Hi-Burst Fruit Chews, Chewee's Caramels, Verdure Tinctures and Capsules, Koko Gemz Chocolates, Ka'Kau Chocolates, Left Handed Cookies, Brownies, and Spices
Inspired by the plant we know and love, our passion drives an unyielding focus on quality, innovation, and user experience. With over 200 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the Washington.