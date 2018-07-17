American Beauty is a Plushberry x Plushberry cross created by Mr. Underground as an ode to TGA Subcool’s famous and flavorful flower. This strain emits fruity, tropical aromas that translate nicely to the palate, lingering long after the exhale. It finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks, and has been known to yield over a pound per plant when produced in optimal growing conditions. American Beauty’s effects vacillate between happy and sleepy, giving the consumer a lucid, giggly mindset and a warm, weighted sensation in the body.