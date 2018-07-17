About this strain
American Beauty is a Plushberry x Plushberry cross created by Mr. Underground as an ode to TGA Subcool’s famous and flavorful flower. This strain emits fruity, tropical aromas that translate nicely to the palate, lingering long after the exhale. It finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks, and has been known to yield over a pound per plant when produced in optimal growing conditions. American Beauty’s effects vacillate between happy and sleepy, giving the consumer a lucid, giggly mindset and a warm, weighted sensation in the body.
American Beauty effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
100% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
100% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Northwest Concentrates
Born in the foothills of Mount Rainier where glacial runoff forms crystal clear rivers, century old trees hug the landscape, and good clean living is exalted - Northwest Concentrates evokes these local principles and carries them through our extraction process to craft a concentrate just for you.
For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.
