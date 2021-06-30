About this strain
Bred by Grand Daddy Purp, Bay Platinum Cookies is a sativa heavy cross of Bay 11 and Platinum Cookies. It has earth and lemon flavors that scream through on each inhale.
For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.