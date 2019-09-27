About this strain
Bred by Burnwell Farms, Hindu Sour is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Hindu Kush and Sour Diesel. Buds tend to be light green with orange hairs and purple accents, grinding into a beautiful assortment of cannabis colors. The aroma is pungently earthy with slightly sweet undertones. The flavor is sour and spicy, producing an amazingly smooth smoke and uplifting experience.
About this brand
For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.