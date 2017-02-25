Kosher Tangie Wax 1g
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Kosher Tangie effects
142 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
