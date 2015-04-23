About this strain
The Sauce is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Exotic Genetix. Using a backcross of Green Ribbon to pollenate a Gorilla Glue #4 mother, the Northwest breeder created a potent blend that emits a mix of chocolate, lime and diesel flavors. The Sauce took the prize for Judge’s Choice at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.
The Sauce effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.