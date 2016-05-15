About this strain
This 100% sativa strain was first created by the breeders at Apothecary Genetics as a combination of the popular sativas Strawberry Cough and Super Silver Haze. They are best grown indoors or in warm climates and plants flour at about 10 weeks. These plants will grow fast and tall and usually produce a large number of flowers. The Very Berry part of the name is apparent in its smell and fruity aftertaste, which lingers on the tongue. It’s a sativa that’s perfect for an active mind and body feeling.
Very Berry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Northwest Concentrates
Born in the foothills of Mount Rainier where glacial runoff forms crystal clear rivers, century old trees hug the landscape, and good clean living is exalted - Northwest Concentrates evokes these local principles and carries them through our extraction process to craft a concentrate just for you.
For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.
