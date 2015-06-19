Northwest Harvesting Co.
Secret Recipe
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Secret Recipe is capable of a slow and smooth inception that often quickly and boldly intensifies. With each earthy rich inhale and tangy exhale, it has been attributed to clarity and relief that can be felt from your fingers to your toes.
Secret Recipe effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
17% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!