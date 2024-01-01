These gourmet CBG gummies are the real deal: made with potent, full spectrum CBG from our small farm's cannabinoid-rich flower, organic maple sugar, all in an enticing & unique northern hardy kiwi berry flavor!



Carefully crafted for convenience and reliability, these small-batch made treats offer a delicious way to enjoy and access the benefits of CBG and cannabis. Find them in our online store in packs of 10 gummies (150mg total), with each gummy containing 15mg of full spectrum CBG.



What sets them apart? Not only are they delightfully effective per serving, they are made exclusively with our small farm's regeneratively cultivated cannabis flower, 100% real Wisconsin maple sugar, and that's all wrapped into a a complex and tasty northern kiwi berry flavor with subtle background notes of cannabis.



These gummies are 100% natural, made with organic ingredients, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free, plus are third-party lab tested, and proudly made in the Midwest.



