500mg CBD Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 5 Flavors

by Northwoods Botanicals | 10% OFF with discount code LEAFLYLOVE
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of 500mg CBD Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 5 Flavors
  • Photo of 500mg CBD Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 5 Flavors
  • Photo of 500mg CBD Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 5 Flavors
  • Photo of 500mg CBD Tinctures | Full Spectrum | 5 Flavors

About this product

Experience the full potential of CBD with our tasty 500mg cannabidiol-rich oil drops in 5 popular flavors: Classic, Strawberry Lemonade, Mint, Cinnamon, & Orange.

Crafted with our farm’s full spectrum hemp flower extract, this tincture is packed with synergistic phytocannabinoids and terpenes. Unlike CBD isolate products, our drops provide a unique blend of natural compounds that work together to deliver the desired effects.

Available in a 500mg CBD size, this bottle divides into 30 serving supply of potent CBD oil drops to support your wellness routine.

To ensure maximum absorption, quality, and effectiveness, we infuse our hemp extract into a base of certified organic MCT oil and non-GMO sunflower lecithin.

Our amber-tinted glass bottles protect the oil from light and maintain its potency, while the graduated dropper allows for precise dosing. Each bottle is securely sealed with tamper-resistant shrink wrap and includes a label with detailed product information.

Order this product on our website and get more details when you click on the "Buy Here" button up above!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.