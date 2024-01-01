Experience the full potential of CBG with our tasty 500mg cannabigerol-rich oil drops in 5 popular flavors: Classic, Strawberry Lemonade, Mint, Cinnamon, & Orange.



Crafted with our farm’s full spectrum hemp flower extract, this tincture is packed with synergistic phytocannabinoids and terpenes. Unlike CBG isolate products, our drops provide a unique blend of natural compounds that work together to deliver the desired effects.



Available in a 500mg CBG size, this bottle divides into 30 serving supply of potent CBG oil drops to support your wellness routine.



To ensure maximum absorption, quality, and effectiveness, we infuse our hemp extract into a base of certified organic MCT oil and non-GMO sunflower lecithin.



Our amber-tinted glass bottles protect the oil from light and maintain its potency, while the graduated dropper allows for precise dosing. Each bottle is securely sealed with tamper-resistant shrink wrap and includes a label with detailed product information.



Order this product on our website and get more details when you click on the "Buy Here" button up above!

