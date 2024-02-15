Try our “Fuller Spectrum” Cannabinoid Mega Blend in "Classic" & "Sour Cherry" flavors.



This farmer crafted tincture offers a richer approach to wellness by harnessing the power of raw cannabinoids, including CBDA, CBGA, and CBCA, alongside classic "activated" cannabinoids like CBD and CBG. Nourish your body’s endocannabinoid system and discover a fuller effect from the combination of each distinct cannabinoid in our tincture.



To ensure maximum absorption, quality, and effectiveness, we infuse our hemp extract into a base of certified organic MCT oil and non-GMO sunflower lecithin.



Our amber-tinted glass bottles protect the oil from light and maintain its potency, while the graduated dropper allows for precise dosing. Each bottle is securely sealed with tamper-resistant shrink wrap and includes a label with detailed product information.



