About this product

Made from Wild Maine Blueberries and other natural ingredients. Not too sweet, not too tart.



Not your standard “gummy,” our gelées are made from real organic fruit puree, juices, and other natural ingredients. Handcrafted with love in small batches in our Maine kitchen. Infused with locally-sourced, full-spectrum cannabis extracts and lab-tested for safe, consistent dosing.



Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, water, organic wild Maine blueberries, gelatine, full spectrum CO2 extracted Maine cannabis concentrate, citric acid, organic natural flavors, organic sunflower lecithin.



Gluten Free. Lab Tested.