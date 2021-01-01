About this product

Limited Edition: Creamy, rich single-origin white chocolate with warming fall spices.



WHY SINGLE ORIGIN?



Cacao beans - much like wine grapes and coffee beans - exhibit unique flavor profiles and aromas imparted by the environment in which they are produced. Rather than blending beans from different parts of the world into a simpler, more uniform flavor, our artisanal chocolatiers begin with a single variety of Dominican cacao to create a complex, flavorful, premium chocolate that highlights the terroir of that particular region.



INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole and Skim Milk Powder, Vanilla, Soy Lecithin, Full Spectrum CO2 Extracted Maine Cannabis Concentrate, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Allspice.



CONTAINS: DAIRY, SOY



Gluten-Free. Lab Tested.