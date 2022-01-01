Nu produces high quality therapeutic cannabis infusions. For patients, by patients. Nu adheres to the highest standards of production. All formulations are processed in 100% food grade environments. Source products used for extraction are grown according to GMP and GPP standards without the use of pesticides and free of heavy metals:



Nu Cannabis Gel Caps 1:1 – 10 pc 20mg Gels | Available in THC, 1:1, and CBD Formulations | Tamper Evident | Child Resistant |Pure cannabis Oil extracted with Supercritical CO2, decarboxylated, and then mixed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Typically preferred by people who suffer from respiratory problems and those who want to protect their health from the harms of smoking. If you suffer from asthma or other respiratory illnesses, you should never smoke your medical cannabis because it could make your symptoms worse. Gels have a steadier dosage. It is difficult to be certain how much THC and CBD you get from bud to bud, whereas with gels you will always receive a steady and predictable result. Gels don’t smell. Not everyone wants the smell of smoked cannabis in their home or on their person.