About this product
A delicious blend of Dairy Queen and Fog Berry strains with sweet cream and berry flavor profiles create an entourage effect that’s as euphoric as it is satisfying.
About this strain
Berries and Cream, bred by Certified Portland, is an indica-dominant cross between Exotic Genetix’s Grease Monkey and Breeder Steve’s Shishkaberry. Expressing an aroma of tart fruit, blackberry thistle, and fresh waffle cone, the flavor takes on additional notes of caramelized sugar. The effects of Berries and Cream are strong, hitting behind the eyes before radiating throughout the body to provide relaxation and focusing mental clarity.
Berries and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Asthma
14% of people say it helps with asthma
Migraines
14% of people say it helps with migraines
Muscular dystrophy
14% of people say it helps with muscular dystrophy
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically-integrated California cannabis company. From its patented cutting-edge technology, to its award-winning branded products and dedication to equity and community involvement, NUG’s leaders are pioneers and innovators in the cannabis industry, having established an industrywide standard for handcrafted, organic seed to sale cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. Founded in 2014, NUG continues to expand and diversify its portfolio, which includes world-class R&D, state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and distillation facilities, one of California’s largest wholesale cannabis distributors, and the new, unparalleled NUG retail store experience.