nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Desert Lime

by nugrun.
HybridTHC 19.5%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Strain: Desert Lime
Lineage: Unknown
Type: Hybrid

Flavors: Lime, Spearmint, & Pine
Variable Effects: Uplifting & Euphoric
Primary Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene, cis-Ocimene
Terpene Content: 8.36%

nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts. fully ceramic hardware.

About this strain

Desert Lime is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Desert Lime is 19.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Desert Lime typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Desert Lime’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Desert Lime, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand nugrun.
nugrun.
Shop products
No Distillate, No Trim, No Added "Live Resin Terpenes." nugrun. is a locally operated brand rooted in quality over quantity and known exclusively for live, whole plant, nug-run extracts. Every nugrun extract comes from whole flowers and is extracted with preservation of the plant's natural essence in mind. Our extracts are produced for mouth-watering flavor, and packaged with the intention of putting nothing but the best into a fully ceramic all-in-one cartridge. By opting to preserve the most and filter out the least in our process, we aim to create high terpene full-spectrum extracts for flavor chasing connoisseurs.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000081DCPK00962019
Notice a problem?Report this item