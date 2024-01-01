nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Gorilla Butter

by nugrun.
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Strain: Gorilla Butter
Lineage: Peanut Butter Breath x Gorilla Glue #4
Type: Hybrid

Flavors: Earth & Gasoline
Variable Effects: Couch Lock & Giggly
Primary Terpenes: δ-Limonene, Farnesene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, Fenchol
Terpene Content: 10.74%

nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts. fully ceramic hardware.

About this strain

Gorilla Butter, also known as "Gorilla Butter F2 #12," “Monkey Butter,” and "Gorilla Butter F2," is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Peanut Butter Breath with GG4. With 18% THC, the effects of Gorilla Butter are believed to be balanced. This strain produces an earthy aroma with smooth and creamy flavors. You might even taste woody notes of garlic, butter, and gas. In terms of effects, Gorilla Butter offers a euphoric high that makes you feel social and relaxed. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. This strain was originally bred by Fresh Coast Seed Company in 2019 as Gorilla Butter F2 #12.

About this brand

nugrun.
No Distillate, No Trim, No Added "Live Resin Terpenes." nugrun. is a locally operated brand rooted in quality over quantity and known exclusively for live, whole plant, nug-run extracts. Every nugrun extract comes from whole flowers and is extracted with preservation of the plant's natural essence in mind. Our extracts are produced for mouth-watering flavor, and packaged with the intention of putting nothing but the best into a fully ceramic all-in-one cartridge. By opting to preserve the most and filter out the least in our process, we aim to create high terpene full-spectrum extracts for flavor chasing connoisseurs.

