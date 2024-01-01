About this product
Strain: Sugar Puss
Lineage: Cheetah Piss x Bakers Dozen
Type: Hybrid
Flavors: Sour Pine Needles, Sweet Citrus, & Earth
Variable Effects: Uplifting, Happy, Hungry, Stoney
Primary Terpenes: δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Farnesene, Fenchol, α-Pinene
Terpene Content: 8.19%
nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts.
At nugrun, we believe in honoring the natural essence of the cannabis plant. As a small-batch, locally crafted brand, our focus is on creating genuine, flavor-forward extracts that capture the true spirit of the plant. We use only whole plant, full nug inputs in our extraction process, ensuring that each batch retains the rich, exotic aromas and complex flavors that we crave. What this means is that our extracts do not contain distillate or any additives, period.
Our commitment to quality means we preserve the most and filter out the least, delivering a pure, unadulterated experience that’s as close to the plant as you can get. Whether you're chasing unique flavors or dabs on-the-go, nugrun live resin is made for those who appreciate the full spectrum of cannabis and assertive flavors.
Experience the difference with nugrun.—crafted for flavor, made for connoisseurs.
With a sleek and premium design, our All-In-One (AIO) device by BOLD boasts fully ceramic hardware crafted specifically for the Live Resin experience. Say goodbye to metals, cotton wicks, and burnt oils.
About this brand
nugrun.
No Distillate, No Trim, No Added "Live Resin Terpenes." nugrun. is a locally operated brand rooted in quality over quantity and known exclusively for live, whole plant, nug-run extracts. Every nugrun extract comes from whole flowers and is extracted with preservation of the plant's natural essence in mind. Our extracts are produced for mouth-watering flavor, and packaged with the intention of putting nothing but the best into a fully ceramic all-in-one cartridge. Flavor you can feel.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000081DCPK00962019
