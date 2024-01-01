nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Tropical Haze

by nugrun.
THC —CBD —

About this product

Strain: Tropical Haze
Lineage: Big Skunk x X-Haze
Type: Sativa

Flavors: Tropical Fruit, Flowers & Spice
Variable Effects: Stimulated, Relaxed
Primary Terpenes: β-Myrcene, cis-Ocimene, Farnesene, Terpinolene, β-Caryophyllene
Terpene Content: 7.07%

nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts. fully ceramic hardware.
About this brand

nugrun.
No Distillate, No Trim, No Added "Live Resin Terpenes." nugrun. is a locally operated brand rooted in quality over quantity and known exclusively for live, whole plant, nug-run extracts. Every nugrun extract comes from whole flowers and is extracted with preservation of the plant's natural essence in mind. Our extracts are produced for mouth-watering flavor, and packaged with the intention of putting nothing but the best into a fully ceramic all-in-one cartridge. By opting to preserve the most and filter out the least in our process, we aim to create high terpene full-spectrum extracts for flavor chasing connoisseurs.

