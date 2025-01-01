About this product
Sticky Brand Collaboration
100% Cured Resin. No Distillate. No Additives.
Strain: Cajun Berries
Lineage: Trop Cookies x Cherry Cookies
Type: Indica-Hybrid
Flavors: Mixed Berries & Pepper
Variable Effects: Stoney & Relaxed
Primary Terpenes: D,L-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene, α-Pinene
Terpene Content: 7.89%
nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts. fully ceramic hardware.
100% Cured Resin. No Distillate. No Additives.
Strain: Cajun Berries
Lineage: Trop Cookies x Cherry Cookies
Type: Indica-Hybrid
Flavors: Mixed Berries & Pepper
Variable Effects: Stoney & Relaxed
Primary Terpenes: D,L-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene, α-Pinene
Terpene Content: 7.89%
nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts. fully ceramic hardware.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Sticky Brand Collaboration
100% Cured Resin. No Distillate. No Additives.
Strain: Cajun Berries
Lineage: Trop Cookies x Cherry Cookies
Type: Indica-Hybrid
Flavors: Mixed Berries & Pepper
Variable Effects: Stoney & Relaxed
Primary Terpenes: D,L-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene, α-Pinene
Terpene Content: 7.89%
nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts. fully ceramic hardware.
100% Cured Resin. No Distillate. No Additives.
Strain: Cajun Berries
Lineage: Trop Cookies x Cherry Cookies
Type: Indica-Hybrid
Flavors: Mixed Berries & Pepper
Variable Effects: Stoney & Relaxed
Primary Terpenes: D,L-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene, α-Pinene
Terpene Content: 7.89%
nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts. fully ceramic hardware.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
nugrun.
nugrun. is a locally operated brand rooted in quality over quantity and known exclusively for whole plant, nug-run extracts. Every nugrun extract comes from whole flowers and is extracted with preservation of the plant's natural essence in mind. Our extracts are produced for mouth-watering flavor, and packaged with the intention of putting nothing but the best into a fully ceramic all-in-one cartridge. By opting to preserve the most and filter out the least in our process, we aim to create high terpene full-spectrum extracts for flavor chasing connoisseurs.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000081DCPK00962019
Notice a problem?Report this item