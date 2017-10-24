nugrun. x Summus Live Resin 1G AIO | 928 Headband

by nugrun.
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

nugrun. x Summus Collaboration
Strain: 928 Headband "aka Verde Valley Headband"
Lineage: Headband x Grape Lime Ricky
Type: Hybrid

Flavors: Cheese Board
Variable Effects: Stoney & Uplifted
Primary Terpenes: Farnesene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, δ-Limonene, α-Humulene
Terpene Content: 7.83%

nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts. fully ceramic hardware.

About this strain

Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand nugrun.
nugrun.
Shop products
No Distillate, No Trim, No Added "Live Resin Terpenes." nugrun. is a locally operated brand rooted in quality over quantity and known exclusively for live, whole plant, nug-run extracts. Every nugrun extract comes from whole flowers and is extracted with preservation of the plant's natural essence in mind. Our extracts are produced for mouth-watering flavor, and packaged with the intention of putting nothing but the best into a fully ceramic all-in-one cartridge. By opting to preserve the most and filter out the least in our process, we aim to create high terpene full-spectrum extracts for flavor chasing connoisseurs.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000081DCPK00962019
Notice a problem?Report this item