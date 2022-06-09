One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. The strain comes from the areas in and around Acapulco, Mexico. Its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors of resin collecting on the buds. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and is becoming more difficult to find due to more growers moving indoors.



Acapulco Gold is an old school classic. It’s a near purebred sativa and a rarity today with genetics dominated by hybrids. The gold alludes to its leaf and trichome complexion; some say an homage to its quality and legend. One of few strains that’s maintained over 20%+ potency long before modern day nutrient advances. Little is known of Acapulco Gold’s true lineage other than it tracing back to being a landrace sativa from the region of Acapulco. The strain has been in known existence for over 60 years and maintains a lofty reputation of quality and potency. Gracing the 1965 edition of the English Oxford Dictionary and finding fame among popular musicians and culture the strain has endured the test of time. Also making High Times top 25 best strains of all time, we are proud to grow this South American legend. The strain is an impressive yielder both indoor and out. Potency for the strain has rated 23% + long before today’s soil medium and nutrient advances. The high is definitely heady and energetic with a sativa|indica ratio of 80|20 but also manages to relieve stress and pain with calming effects.



Sufferers of disorders such as General Anxiety Disorder or PTSD use this strain to find relief from stress and anxiety. Those dealing with depression use it to lift their mood. The body high can also relieve chronic aches and pains.



When grown indoors, the strain flowers for 70-75 days. Outdoors, plants are ready for harvest by mid-October. There have been reports of yields up to 500 grams per square meter. Tests have shown that Acapulco Gold plants can have as much as 23% THC.