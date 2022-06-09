Purple Bud Automatic by NukeHeads Euro Source is one of our easiest cannabis seed strains, both to grow and to consume! It loves cold climates, which will bring out the tones of lilac, violet and burgundy which many of the plants develop. The combination of autoflowering ruderalis with our original Purple Bud Feminized makes for a reliable crop that provides happiness and relaxation.



Growth pattern of Purple Bud Automatic Seeds by NukeHeads Euro Source



Purple Bud Automatic cannabis seeds contain genetics from two premium Afghan hash plants. This parentage is evident in Purple Bud Automatic’s stocky form and rapid flowering. However, it’s not a completely indica strain. A Jamaican cultivar provides Purple Bud with 25% sativa genetics, and ruderalis genes add autoflowering capabilities. The sativa component gives the plants a little more height than the average indica, with mature plants reaching around 90 to 140 centimetres.



Cultivation usually takes around 14 weeks in total. The flowering stage lasts between eight and 10 weeks. As with all autoflowering varieties, gardeners can enjoy substantial yields without having to put too much effort in, or have a great deal of expertise.



Purple Bud Auto’s buds initially appear as spiky calyxes around the bracts and nodes on the upper branches and stem. These flowers then swell in size, becoming chunkier and more dense. In the last few weeks of blooming, the buds merge together to form colas.



Due to the nature of autoflowering cannabis plants, yields are typically slightly less than Regular or Feminized versions. Most growers see this as a fair trade-off for the ease of cultivation, and the ability to grow the plants in colder climates. This auto strain can be grown virtually anywhere, even indoors on a sunny windowsill.



As with most autoflowering cannabis plants, Purple Bud Automatic doesn’t suit many grow techniques. However, the Sea of Green (SOG), Screen of Green (SCROG) and lollipopping techniques are worth trying for gardeners who want to experiment.



Purple Bud Automatic has a rapid growth cycle, which means that growers in warmer climates can achieve two harvests in a single summer. This can be easy if the first crop is started at the end of March, then the second straight after the harvesting of the first.



Effect, taste, and smell of Purple Bud Automatic by NukeHeads Euro Source



NukeHeads Euro Source’s Purple Bud Automatic has a pleasant, earthy aroma, with hints of pine. The fragrance is initially subtle, though intensifies as flowering reaches the final stages. The harvested, cured buds are visibly resinous, with a rich pine and sandalwood scent and fruity undertones.



After consumption, users can anticipate a potent sense of relaxation. The sativa element brings an element of uplift, which enhances the sense of calm and tranquillity.



Did you know?



Purple Bud cannabis seeds produce plants that display a variety of different shades, from dark sea-green and burgundy to lavender, violet, and red. The colours are evident in the leaves, calyxes and buds

This strain easily tolerates low temperatures. Colder climates often intensify the purple colour



Together with White Skunk from NukeHeads Euro Source, Purple Bud is one of our most affordable strains, and ideal for beginners