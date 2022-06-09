About this product
Banana Milk is a hybrid weed with crosses from Banana OG and Purple Punch F2, which gives it a very fruity lineage. Other than its taste, the Banana Milk strain is also known for its moderate THC content that rests between 18% and 22%. The CBD content in this weed is low, while the CBG content can be as high as 1.83%. Keeping this CBD/CBG/THC ratio in mind, it may not be a good idea for complete beginners to smoke some of its buds as it can produce quite a heavy high. This cannabis is known mostly for its taste. It has a very fruity flavor that combines the tastes of berries, bananas, and grapes with some flowery notes. The aroma is similar to the taste – mostly fruity with some flowery hints. This combination of taste and aroma makes Banana Milk a very popular strain among cannabis connoisseurs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.