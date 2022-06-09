Banana Milk is a hybrid weed with crosses from Banana OG and Purple Punch F2, which gives it a very fruity lineage. Other than its taste, the Banana Milk strain is also known for its moderate THC content that rests between 18% and 22%. The CBD content in this weed is low, while the CBG content can be as high as 1.83%. Keeping this CBD/CBG/THC ratio in mind, it may not be a good idea for complete beginners to smoke some of its buds as it can produce quite a heavy high. This cannabis is known mostly for its taste. It has a very fruity flavor that combines the tastes of berries, bananas, and grapes with some flowery notes. The aroma is similar to the taste – mostly fruity with some flowery hints. This combination of taste and aroma makes Banana Milk a very popular strain among cannabis connoisseurs.



