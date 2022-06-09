THC Levels That Till Take You to Space!



.. Anesia Seeds have created something exquisite with Blackberry Moonrocks. There was a time when THC levels which crept towards 20% seemed excessive. Anesia thought they could do better, and created a cannabis strain with THC levels pushing 33%! As cannabis strains go this is not one to miss. It is well balanced: 80% Indica and 20% Sativa. Due to the strength, it surpasses medical standards too. The Indica dominance means that although this strain is ludicrously strong, the effects are very pleasant. Nevertheless, expect these unbelievably potent buds to take your mind and body out of this world.



33% THC

Up to 700gr/m2 Yield

56 – 63 Days Until Harvest

Very Easy to Grow

PURPLE-1A



A Game Changing Cannabis Strain

The potential yield on this plant is equally impressive. If treated well, the indoor weigh in can be up to 550gr/m2 – there will be enough THC on those plants to put a whale to sleep! These buds are seriously dense, almost rock solid, and are dripping with resin. The hefty weigh in means you can smoke some, and make extractions out of the rest. If this wasn’t enough, Blackberry Moonrocks has a speedy take off too, and on average blooms for about 8 weeks. You won’t be waiting long before your life is full of these blue-back buds. It is a fairly large plant, reaching between 110cm and 130cm indoors and climbing to over 250cm outdoors, where it likes dry weather. Although, it is resistant to mould. On a good year it is feasible even in northern climates, as harvest comes around at the end of September, meaning it is ready to to go before the bad weather arrives. The best part about an outdoor grow is that you can get yourself up to 700gr per plant.



These blue-purple nuggets taste how they look, like blackberries, blueberries and lavender. Just to remind you what your smoking, and betraying the serious strength of this strain, there is the slightest hint of citrus in there too. The soft smoke of Blackberry Moonrocks will delight you as it swirls about you in a heady fog.