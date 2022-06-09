PHOTOS OF A GENERATION 2 JIGGA WATT GROW LIGHT THAT GREW THESE GIANT BLUE DREAM COLAS USING OUR GENETICS

BY: KEVLAR JACK

Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid that has been recognized by consulting firm BDS Analytics as the most popular strain circulating in 2015 — and with good reason. A cross of indica Blueberry and sativa Haze, it offers a universally appealing taste and a long-lasting, well-rounded high. Smokers enjoy the ideal balance of cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation. After enjoying a cult following in California, it has become a top seller in Colorado and Washington.

Thanks to aggressive branding, it may soon find a home in newly legal east coast cannabis markets as well. Samples of Blue Dream have tested at between 15% and 25% THC.

Blue Dream has small to medium-sized buds that, when cured, have a popcorn-like, nugget shape. The leaves are primarily dark green. Interestingly, few phenotypes show the blue to lavender hues so often associated with parent strain Blueberry. Blue Dream’s plentiful trichomes are often clear in color, meaning that, while sticky to the touch, leaves don’t always have the same silvery sheen as other resinous strains, nevertheless, these flowers are very sticky and can be tricky to break up without use of a grinder. Buds of Blue Dream have a skunky-sweet smell with strong notes of berry and grape. There are also vaguely spicy and herbal undertones, evidence of the genetics inherited from parent strain Haze. On the exhale, the smoke retains a berry flavor, with some hints of herbs and musk.

The complex high from this strain starts off with a bracing head rush that grabs users quickly. Some changes in perception, like amplified sounds and colors, may be noticeable although not disorienting. This psychedelic effect may help smokers have an increased appreciation for music, art, or just rambling conversation. Blue Dream’s head-focused effects are soon met with a palpable sense of physical relaxation that spreads throughout the body. For the duration of the high, users enjoy a balance of mental invigoration and physical calm that lends itself to their setting or mood. Socializing, exercise, sex, and even lazy daydreaming can all be enhanced by this strain.

Blue Dream also has medical uses that are just as versatile. Its relaxing indica effects make it an effective analgesic for troubling aches and pains; whether incidental, as in cases of injury, or chronic, due to conditions like arthritis or fibromyalgia . Its mellow euphoria can also relieve some symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Many users have also described improvement in the severity of migraines. In large enough doses, Blue Dream can have semi-narcotic properties to help treat those suffering from insomnia.

“True” Blue Dream may only be available for cultivation as a clone; luckily, this strain’s popularity means that many growers freely circulate clippings. Packaged seeds are also available for sale, although these may come from “imitation” Blue Dream varieties, bred from Blueberry and OG Kush. It can be grown outdoors in humid, Mediterranean-like climates, and has the advantage of being resistant to mildew; although growers should know that Blue Dream can also be vulnerable to spider mites. The plants are relatively short and bushy with wide lateral branches, making them easy to grow indoors. Growers will want to practice “topping” in the vegetative stage by trimming broad fan leaves at the tops of plants in order to allow sunlight and air to circulate among lower branches. Blue Dream flowers within 10 weeks when cultivated inside and offers a higher than average yield of 56 grams (or about 2 ounces) of flower per square foot of plant.

Enjoying wide availability and a high that’s friendly to novices and experienced users alike, Blue Dream shows no sign of losing its status as one of the most popular strains in the U.S. Boasting large amounts of sticky, THC-filled resin, it’s an excellent choice for making hash and other concentrates that distill its psychoactivity as well as its herbal-berry goodness. Blue Dream’s great taste along with its mellow and malleable effects make it a great strain to share with friends or to enjoy alone for some low-key introspection.

