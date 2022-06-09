Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband is a strain that seizes on some popular genetics to offer a well-balanced high. Developed by prolific breeders Emerald Triangle Seeds, creators of Emerald Jack and Cherry OG, this bud’s background is more complicated than its name implies — rather than a simple cross between Blueberry and Headband, this strain is actually a cross between Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. The result is a deeply aromatic bud with serious bag appeal. Cannabis testing Analytical 360 has measured this strain’s potency at between 12% and 18%.



Blueberry Headband impresses with chunky medium to large buds. These thick flowers hold together in a dense indica structure, with tightly-packed leaves. The leaves themselves are a vibrant shade of yellow-green and are threaded through with yellow to orange pistils. Translucent amber trichomes cover the inner and outer surfaces of these dense nugs, accounting for the strain’s psychoactivity, as well as its honey-colored sheen.



When properly cured, this strain’s Blueberry roots come through with a prominent tart and fruity scent. On closer inspection, there’s also a slight tang of citrus. Meanwhile, grinding up or breaking open the sticky buds yields some woodsy notes of pine. When combusted, Blueberry Headband burns with a smooth, easily palatable smoke. On the exhale, this smoke has been said to taste like a combination of pine and lemon, not unlike some artificially-scented home cleaning products. Finally, smokers should note that this bud can be a particularly pungent smoke; those looking to maintain discretion should take the needed precautions.



The high from Blueberry Headband takes hold quickly, surprising smokers with a constricted sensation around the eyes and temples (the “headband” in its name may actually reference this feeling, rather than staple strain Headband). Users may also detect an uptick in mental energy, although although the bud’s physical relaxation keeps this cerebral kick from becoming overstimulating. Early stages of the high may be marked by altered perceptions such as visual distortion or a trippy sense of time dilation — atmospheric music or movies can be a good way to enhance this psychedelic edge. As smokers acclimate to Blueberry Headband’s vibe, they feel a deep sense of physical and mental calm. This balanced feeling can be a great way to enjoy recreational activities like hiking or lounging on the beach. It can also be an effective work aid, whether you need to accomplish analytical tasks or more creative work. As the high wears on or as dosage is increased, Blueberry Headband’s relaxation slips into sedation. The high is said to be particularly long-lasting, even for cannabis veterans. This bud is a good option for waking-and-baking or for enjoying in the afternoon to early evening; it can leave smokers wired if consumed before bed.



Blueberry Headband may also have several benefits for medical cannabis patients. Its tendency to bring about mental focus while sustaining physical relaxation can be a boon to those with attention deficit disorders. It may also soothe aches and pains, whether temporary, as due to injury, or chronic, as due to conditions like fibromyalgia or arthritis. Meanwhile, anti-inflammatory effects can relieve everyday irritations like headaches and nausea. Finally, Blueberry Headband can temporarily blunt the symptoms of stress and depression, helping the afflicted to spend their time more consciously and presently. Patients who are prone to panic or who have a low tolerance for THC should consume with cautions due to this strain’s slightly cerebral onset.



Emerald Triangle has made seeds of Blueberry Headband available for sale online; consumers should be aware that some other breeders have produced less complex hybrids, also named Blueberry Headband. The strain can be grown indoors or out, although outdoor growing calls for a semi-humid, Mediterranean-like climate. Those growing indoors should keep the plants’ height manageable by trimming and pruning early in the vegetative stage. Blueberry Headband flowers within 8 to 9 weeks when grown indoors. Finally, just as this is a pungent smoke, it can be a very pungent grow — growers looking to keep their indoor operations discreet should invest in odor control measures like carbon air filters or exhaust fans.



As enjoyable for social use as it is when shared with friends, Blueberry Headband’s versatility makes it a good all-purpose hybrid. Its fruity, crowd-pleasing aroma is sure to make it popular at