Mazar x Blueberry (Skywalker) is a balanced predominantly indica hybrid that accommodates users knock out pain and relax into sleep right after a long day. The sativa portion this strain of Marijuana permits for a nice mind high as well, however, it isn’t overly hazy or unfocused. Mazar x Blueberry was engineered by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion Seeds to combine the sweet fruity odor of Blueberry with the cultivating strengths of the tough, high-yielding Mazar. Good for inside cultivating, Mazar x Blueberry ferns will stay shorter and leafy, growing in 8 to 9 weeks.



Effects of Mazer x Blueberry Marijuana Strain

Veteran users have said that this variety is best in its pre-Skywalker form, rather than the often more hyped OG version. This indica is a sure-fire way to calm the nerves and relax. It fills you with a beautiful, steady humming that makes you feel like you’re floating in another galaxy.



This indica will make you feel euphoric and steady, and you get to really bask in a feeling of being elated and uplifted. Soon enough you will just sink into your seat and happily enjoy that warm fuzzy feeling of being truly blissful. Skywalker is, therefore, a great strain to smoke when you’re ready for a good night’s sleep.



History and Origin of Skywalker Marijuana Strain

Skywalker is an Indica-dominant strain that provides a mild intoxication for Marijuana consumers. Skywalker offers meaningful yet gentle soothing effects. With a moderate THC content of around 15%, this Indica is perfect for novice consumers. A few puffs of this strain will send stress and anxiety light years away. Bred by Dutch Passion, this strain is a delightful cross between Blueberry and Mazar. The result is an effective but gentle Marijuana strain that clears the mind and relaxes the body. Dutch Passion’s goal was to create the best Indica in the world. It’s safe to say that Skywalker is as talented as its namesake. This strain is blissful without unwanted mental fog. While the mental effects are lovely, this strain’s power is mostly physical. A gentle wave of relaxation spans head-to-toe, loosening muscles at the end of a long day. However, you’re not likely to be stuck on the couch.



Marijuana enthusiasts on the West Coast have been enjoying this strain’s combination of earthy, sweet and spicy flavors and aromas for some time. Real connoisseurs will notice blueberry and fruity aromas when this strain is lit, filling the air with sweet, earthy smoke.



While these berry flavors come from parent plant Blueberry, this strains buds don’t possess the curled leaves or blue hues of that popular plant. Relatively easy to grow, you can acquire seeds of this strain from numerous companies, such as Dutch Passion and Seedsman.



More information on Skywalker Marijuana Strain

