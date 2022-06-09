BUDS GROW VERY DENSE .. ABOVE IS A PHOTO OF A BOTTOM BUD NOT A TOP AND EVEN THE BOTTOM BUDS HOLD SOME NICE DENSITY

Hybrid – 50% Sativa /50% Indica

THC: 13% – 19%, CBN: 1%

Bubble Gum, also known as “Bubblegum,” is an evenly balanced hybrid (50% indica/50% sativa) strain created through crossing the infamous Indiana BubbeGum X an unknown hybrid strain. Like its name suggests, Bubble Gum has a very delicious mouth-watering flavor that is very much like a sweet fruity piece of classic bubblegum! The aroma is very much the same, although it takes a slightly creamy turn as the nugs are broken apart with just a touch of pungency. Bubble Gum buds have round forest green nugs with long thin dark orange hairs and a frosty thick blanket of golden colored crystal trichomes that decorate each and every hair and leaf. The Bubble Gum high is very well balanced in nature with full-bodied effects that are perfect for kicking back in the afternoon when you don’t have too many things to do. The high starts with a mildly euphoric onset that builds into a happy uplifted state that serves to inspire you creatively as well as to calm any negative or racing thoughts. Your body will slowly become rested in this state as well, with a slightly tingly feeling that’s surprisingly pleasant. With effects such as these and a moderate 13-19% average THC level, Bubble Gum is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, nausea, insomnia, depression, and chronic stress.