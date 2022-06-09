About this product
BUDS GROW VERY DENSE .. ABOVE IS A PHOTO OF A BOTTOM BUD NOT A TOP AND EVEN THE BOTTOM BUDS HOLD SOME NICE DENSITY
Hybrid – 50% Sativa /50% Indica
THC: 13% – 19%, CBN: 1%
Bubble Gum, also known as “Bubblegum,” is an evenly balanced hybrid (50% indica/50% sativa) strain created through crossing the infamous Indiana BubbeGum X an unknown hybrid strain. Like its name suggests, Bubble Gum has a very delicious mouth-watering flavor that is very much like a sweet fruity piece of classic bubblegum! The aroma is very much the same, although it takes a slightly creamy turn as the nugs are broken apart with just a touch of pungency. Bubble Gum buds have round forest green nugs with long thin dark orange hairs and a frosty thick blanket of golden colored crystal trichomes that decorate each and every hair and leaf. The Bubble Gum high is very well balanced in nature with full-bodied effects that are perfect for kicking back in the afternoon when you don’t have too many things to do. The high starts with a mildly euphoric onset that builds into a happy uplifted state that serves to inspire you creatively as well as to calm any negative or racing thoughts. Your body will slowly become rested in this state as well, with a slightly tingly feeling that’s surprisingly pleasant. With effects such as these and a moderate 13-19% average THC level, Bubble Gum is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, nausea, insomnia, depression, and chronic stress.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.