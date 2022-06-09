Sativa Dominant Hybrid – 70% Sativa / 30% Indica

THC: 18% – 24%, CBD: 1%, CBN: 1%

If this happy strain evokes images of childhood board games, it’s no accident. It’s mostly sativa, a crossbreed of Granddaddy Purps and Platinum Cookies. Those genes make for an upbeat, stimulating high that spurs creativity and provides energy for daytime tasks. Euphoria is the prominent effect when smoking Candyland, with a strong mood boost and some relaxation. The exact sativa-to-indica ratio of this strain is unclear, but it contains as much as 24% THC, making it a fairly powerful choice. CBD levels are lower but could still be useful in treating seizures and other conditions. Candyland as a strong sweet flavor and smell, with an earthy, spicy undertone. Its appearance is compact and camouflage-colored, with flecks of gold and shimmering trichomes. It’s an ideal strain for treating anxiety and depression, along with bipolar disorder, chronic pain, and ADHD. Dry mouth is a distinct possibility, as are dry eyes and dizziness, while paranoia is less likely. Best for daytime activities, Candyland is a sweet treat any time of day. It’s most popular on the West Coast, in Colorado, and in Michigan.



