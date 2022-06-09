Cheetah Piss is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the iconic Lemonnade X Gelato 42 X London Poundcake 97 strains. Made as a homage to the infamous “Cat Piss” strain, Cheetah Piss packs a super potent high and pungent aroma that will leave your eyes watering. The high comes on fast and hard with a sense of expansive euphoria that launches you into a purely happy state. As your mind flies higher and higher a sense of clarity will wash over you, giving you the focus that you need to carry on any conversation or easily tackle anything on your to-do list. In combination with its super high 20% + average THC level, these effects give Cheetah Piss an edge in treating those patients suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression or mood swings, chronic stress and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet and creamy fruity flavor with a sour citrus exhale that lingers long after your final exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with a heavy pungency to it that’s accented by heavy diesel and gas as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. Cheetah Piss buds have bright neon green nugs with yellow orange hairs and frosty thick coating of golden amber crystal trichomes.